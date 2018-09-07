Jurgen Klopp Makes Every New Liverpool Signing Take Specific Classes or Risk Being Moved on

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists that every new signing arriving at Anfield must make a genuine effort to try and learn English if they don't speak the language already, with many that do not apparently pushed out of the club within six months to a year.

Learning the language helps players not only to communicate better with their teammates on the pitch, but also for them to integrate and settle off of it.

Those who cannot speak English risk being trapped in their homes when not training or playing because they have no way of communicating with people on a daily basis.

A report from ESPN has revealed that Klopp views language skills as 'essential', which means both Naby Keita and Fabinho will have to make a real effort as neither has a firm grasp of English yet. New goalkeeper Alisson, however, has apparently surprised Klopp with his English.

The report also explains that Spanish full-back Alberto Moreno was informed within weeks of Klopp arriving in October 2015 that he needed to 'fully grasp' English - the former Sevilla player had already been at Anfield for over a year by that point.

"It's hugely important. 10 times out of 10 I find that the best players have an appetite to learn," Alan Redmond, a language tutor formerly employed by the Reds, told ESPN.

"I won't name names, but I can think of seven or eight occasions where players turned up and you could see they had no interest in learning the language. Usually in the first or second transfer window they were out of there on loan or permanently.

"If you sign a player with unbelievable talent then he's going to perform anywhere. What I would say, if he's not speaking the language he's not going adapt.

"In those hours where he's not playing or training, if he's just in his house and doesn't feel like he can communicate when he goes outside, it's a huge frustration. You may have an incredible performer, but you probably don't have a happy person."

