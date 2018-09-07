New Liverpool Midfielder Fabinho Gives Insight Into Why Jurgen Klopp Has Not Played Him Yet

As Jurgen Klopp's side continue their 100% start to the season, many have forgotten about new signing Fabinho, who is yet to play a single minute for Liverpool in the league despite featuring all pre-season.

Fabinho, who is being used as a makeshift right-back in Tite's latest Brazilian side, has revealed that his German boss is being cautious about his new signing as the midfielder is willing to be patient.

FABINHO on Liverpool manager Klopp:



"He is being cautious, already talked with me about it several times. I always want to play, but I am calm and patient because the season is long. I will work hard and be prepared when I get my chance." pic.twitter.com/EQH2mCmcCA — Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) September 7, 2018

As quoted by Twitter page BrazilStat, Fabinho said: "He is being cautious… he has already talked with me about it several times.





"I always want to play, but I am calm and patient because the season is long. I will work hard and be prepared when I get my chance."

The 24-year-old joined the Reds from French side Monaco for a fee of £39m this summer, along with other signings Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri and goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

All summer signings have featured for Klopp's side, who have made an impressive start to the Premier League campaign. All, that is, but Fabinho, who has only watched on from the substitute's bench on one occasion, which came against West Ham on the opening game of the season.

Klopp recently hinted that Fabinho could be in line to make his debut for the Reds as the busy build up to the Christmas period will require a full squad.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

Liverpool face a tough run of fixtures after the international break, with two games against Chelsea (one in the Carabao Cup), Manchester City, Tottenham and a huge tie against Ligue 1 champions PSG in the Champions League group stages.