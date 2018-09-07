Newcastle Prospect 'Upset' Over Club's Decision Not to Send Him on Loan During the Summer

By 90Min
September 07, 2018

Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has been left frustrated over the Magpies' decision to keep him at St James' Park this season as opposed to sending him out on loan.

The Shields Gazette report that the situation with the stopper is now being monitored by several other clubs, with a number looking at the possibility of a January swoop.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Woodman is said to have been keen on going out on loan this term, however, the side opted to keep him after he refused to sign a one-year contract extension on the same terms as his existing agreement.

The player is understandably concerned about the impact not playing every week could have on his international prospects and is understood to be upset with the Toon's chiefs. An Under-21 player for England, Woodman failed to make the bench when the side played Holland in a European Championship qualifier this week.

Woodman spent the second half of last season on loan with Aberdeen and proceeded on international duty with the young Lions in the summer, helping them win the Toulon Tournament in June. Having returned to Newcastle after the victory, he pushed for another loan move, yet the club refused to play ball and have kept him for the season, despite having three other first-team glovesmen available.

“We don’t have anyone coming saying they want him now,” manager Rafa Benitez told reporters ahead of last week's transfer deadline for non-English sides. "We had clubs before, but we told them that now is not the right time, so normally he has to stay.”

Per the report, Woodman has a very cordial relationship with the Spanish boss and was willing to discuss a new, long-term deal with the club amid the interest of other clubs during the window.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

The likes of Liverpool, Tottenham, Everton and Crystal Palace are all reported to have shown interest in the 21-year-old and could possibly approach the Magpies in January.

