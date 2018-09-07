Tottenham Receive Injury Boost Ahead of Crucial Premier League Clash With Liverpool

Mauricio Pochettino has been boosted by Erik Lamela's return to training ahead of Tottenham's Premier League clash with top of the table Liverpool.

Lamela suffered a hamstring injury in the warm-up against Manchester United and subsequently missed the defeat against Watford, but the Argentine has now returned to training and may feature in the game against Liverpool.

Training continues at Hotspur Way for our lads not on international duty 💪#COYS pic.twitter.com/2AhE66Szr2 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 6, 2018

The forward was joined in training by Victor Wanyama as the Kenyan continued his recovery. Player of the month Lucas Moura was also in training after not being called up to the Brazil squad during the international break.

Moura has been in impressive form this season, scoring three goals in the opening four Premier League games. Lamela, however, will hope that his performances in training will help him to push Moura for a starting place.

Tottenham will be looking to bounce back from their shock defeat to the Hornets with victory against the league leaders. After the Watford game, Pochettino was critical of his players and emphasised how important it is to be aggressive for 90 minutes.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the manager said: "I think if you want to win, show you are contenders, you cannot say we are going to play for 45 minutes and 0-0 and just win it in the second half.

"We need to do more, show more aggressiveness, because we have the quality. We score and go in front, and then in two set-pieces we concede two goals. If you want to be a contender, to be at the top, you cannot concede this type of action."