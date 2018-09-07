Tottenham Winger Lucas Moura Named Premier League Player of the Month for August

Tottenham winger Lucas Moura has been named Premier League Player of the Month for August after an impressive start to the 2018/19 season that has seen the Brazilian help his team win three of their opening four games.

Lucas, who only joined Spurs from Paris Saint-Germain in January, has started every game so far. He scored in the 3-1 win against Fulham in the second week of the campaign, before a well taken brace against in a 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford a week later.

"It is difficult to explain what I am feeling. I am so happy because I know it is not easy to win this trophy," the player told the Premier League's official website.

"I waited a lot for this moment and I need to enjoy and to keep working because I believe I have much more that will come."

Lucas beat off competition from the likes of Marcos Alonso, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and others to win the award and is only the fourth Brazilian to win Player of the Month award after Juninho, Edu and David Luiz.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Lucas is currently enjoying a weekend off playing during the international break and will be refreshed and raring to go when domestic football returns next week as Spurs take on Liverpool in a hugely anticipated clash at Wembley.