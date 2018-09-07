Tottenham Winger Lucas Moura Named Premier League Player of the Month for August

By 90Min
September 07, 2018

Tottenham winger Lucas Moura has been named Premier League Player of the Month for August after an impressive start to the 2018/19 season that has seen the Brazilian help his team win three of their opening four games.

Lucas, who only joined Spurs from Paris Saint-Germain in January, has started every game so far. He scored in the 3-1 win against Fulham in the second week of the campaign, before a well taken brace against in a 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford a week later.

"It is difficult to explain what I am feeling. I am so happy because I know it is not easy to win this trophy," the player told the Premier League's official website.

"I waited a lot for this moment and I need to enjoy and to keep working because I believe I have much more that will come."

Lucas beat off competition from the likes of Marcos Alonso, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and others to win the award and is only the fourth Brazilian to win Player of the Month award after Juninho, Edu and David Luiz.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Lucas is currently enjoying a weekend off playing during the international break and will be refreshed and raring to go when domestic football returns next week as Spurs take on Liverpool in a hugely anticipated clash at Wembley.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)