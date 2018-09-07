Zlatan Ibrahimovic Linked With Egypt Transfer & Could Leave LA Galaxy at End of Season

Talismanic LA Galaxy frontman Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be all set for a move away from America, with his potential destination being the Middle East.

According to Record, the towering goalscorer may be on his way out of Major League Soccer side La Galaxy, who are three points shy of the top six in the Western Conference.

With growing concern around the future of the second top goalscorer in the MLS, Egyptian Premier League side Pyramids FC and their owner Turki al-Sheikh have thrown their name in the ring for the Swede.

Victor Decolongon/GettyImages

The Cairo based club are currently level points with Al Ahly at the top of the Egyptian Premier League, and for Zlatan the incentive of playing for title challengers in Egypt could well be more of appeal than the mid table mediocrity that is developing with his current LA Galaxy team.

Al-Sheikh is a billionaire who currently runs General Sports Authority, as well as the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation. In the summer of 2018, Al-Sheikh took over the football club previously named Al Assiouty Sport and invested heavily in the side.





There is a possibility that this may well just be the transfer rumour mill going into overdrive, however multiple sources are now claiming that a deal is in place for the former Premier League hitman, who could depart Los Angeles at the end of the season in December.

Ibrahimovic spent a season and a half at Manchester United, scoring 28 goals in 46 appearances for the Red Devils during the 2016/17 campaign, helping Jose Mourinho's side win the Community Shield, the Carabao Cup and the Europa League.