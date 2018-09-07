Zlatan Ibrahimovic Linked With Egypt Transfer & Could Leave LA Galaxy at End of Season

By 90Min
September 07, 2018

Talismanic LA Galaxy frontman Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be all set for a move away from America, with his potential destination being the Middle East.

According to Record, the towering goalscorer may be on his way out of Major League Soccer side La Galaxy, who are three points shy of the top six in the Western Conference.

With growing concern around the future of the second top goalscorer in the MLS, Egyptian Premier League side Pyramids FC and their owner Turki al-Sheikh have thrown their name in the ring for the Swede.

Victor Decolongon/GettyImages

The Cairo based club are currently level points with Al Ahly at the top of the Egyptian Premier League, and for Zlatan the incentive of playing for title challengers in Egypt could well be more of appeal than the mid table mediocrity that is developing with his current LA Galaxy team. 

Al-Sheikh is a billionaire who currently runs General Sports Authority, as well as the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation. In the summer of 2018, Al-Sheikh took over the  football club previously named Al Assiouty Sport and invested heavily in the side.


There is a possibility that this may well just be the transfer rumour mill going into overdrive, however multiple sources are now claiming that a deal is in place for the former Premier League hitman, who could depart Los Angeles at the end of the season in December.

Ibrahimovic spent a season and a half at Manchester United, scoring 28 goals in 46 appearances for the Red Devils during the 2016/17 campaign, helping Jose Mourinho's side win the Community Shield, the Carabao Cup and the Europa League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)