Barcelona & Chelsea Leading Race for In-Demand Fulham Teenager Amid European Interest

By 90Min
September 08, 2018

Fulham teenager Harvey Elliot has emerged as a surprise transfer target for a number of clubs across Europe, according to reports.

The 15-year-old winger is most notably attracting interest from Barcelona, who first scouted Elliot at an international tournament in Italy earlier this year, and Premier League giants Chelsea.

Despite being largely unknown even among the Fulham fanbase, Elliot has already caught the eye of manager Slaviša Jokanović, and the right winger has been called up to train with the first team at their camp in Spain during the international break.

Naomi Baker/GettyImages

According to reports from the Evening Standard, Chelsea and Barcelona are among the leading clubs who are chasing Elliot. However, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund have also shown interest in the teenager.

One prime concern for Fulham is that the young forward can't discuss a scholarship at Craven Cottage until January, due to FA rules, while Elliot will not be allowed to sign a professional deal until he turns 17 in April 2020.

However, the club appears to be confident that Elliot can be convinced of staying in west London for the foreseeable future, largely due to Ryan Sessegnon's meteoric rise from an academy prospect to European wonderkid.

The now 18-year-old has spent over a decade in Fulham's youth system and after making his debut for the club's senior team during an EFL Cup win over Leyton Orient back in 2016, Sessegnon has gone on to make 87 appearances across all competitions, helping the Cottagers secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Elliot's future is in safe hands at Craven Cottage, but with the 15-year-old already making appearances at Under-18 level in the Premier League, it is no surprise that the continent's biggest clubs are taking an interest in the teenager. 

