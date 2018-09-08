Ex-Arsenal Defender Lee Dixon Predicts Where the Gunners Are Likely to Finish This Season

By 90Min
September 08, 2018

Ex-Arsenal defender Lee Dixon believes that it is going to be very difficult for the Gunners to finish anywhere near the top four this season under new manager Unai Emery.

Arsenal have endured a mixed start to their 2018/19 campaign with two wins and two defeats to their name. Defeats to Manchester City and Chelsea may have been expected, but the manner of the defeats and the defensive frailties on show during the victories against West Ham and Cardiff have been cause for concern.

Cardiff City FC/GettyImages

Dixon has suggested that the top four may be beyond Arsenal's reach this season, especially given how competitive it has recently become at the sharp end of the table.


“I look at the top four and the way the teams have started and I’m kind of going ‘This is going to be really hard'", Dixon told the Daily Star.

“Obviously Arsenal’s start, although we’ve picked up a couple of wins, we gave a huge amount of chances away against West Ham, and likewise there were opportunities in the other games.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

“I’m not confident, it’s going to take a while and I look at the top four now and I’m going ‘Where are we going to get in?’


“We’ve got to improve a lot and other teams have got to slip up.”


However, Dixon is also remaining hopeful that Emery can turn things around at the Emirates if he is given enough time to do so.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

"But it goes back to time again, I’m still hopeful. I’ve got a few people who are still at the club that I know and what’s going on on the training pitch is very encouraging."

More Soccer

