Jordi Alba Reveals He Wants to Finish His Career With Barcelona Amid New Contract Negotiations

By 90Min
September 08, 2018

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba has revealed that he hopes to end his career at Camp Nou following a successful six-year, and counting, spell with the club. 

Alba, 29, is set to be the next man in line to see his contract - which currently expires in 2020 - extended after the club secured fresh deals for the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Samuel Umtiti.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The full-back is a key member of the squad and despite La Blaugrana being unhappy with the pressure from his representatives due to the time it has taken to move forward with negotiations, the club will be buoyed by his recent remarks which stress his commitment to the cause. 

"My desire is to stay at Barcelona all my life and I really hope that I can retire here," he told Televisión Española, via Marca

"It isn't easy to play at Barcelona, but I'm in a very happy place and good moment of maturity in my life. In football, things are very good."

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

While his importance at Camp Nou is clear, his omission from Spain's national squad came as somewhat of a surprise on a performance level when he was replaced by Chelsea's Marcos Alonso. 

However, his fractured relationship with the new man in charge, Luis Enrique, has followed him to the national set up and ensures he will be forced to watch from the comfort of his own home as a feud dating back to their time together at Barcelona appears to drag on. 

Not looking to complain about his snub, Alba added: "These are decisions managers have to make and whether you like [the decision] or not, you have to accept it. 

"I will try to give my best for my club and for the national team, if I am called up."

The 29-year-old will return to action following the international break when Barcelona take on Real Sociedad. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)