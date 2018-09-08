Jordi Alba Reveals He Wants to Finish His Career With Barcelona Amid New Contract Negotiations

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba has revealed that he hopes to end his career at Camp Nou following a successful six-year, and counting, spell with the club.

Alba, 29, is set to be the next man in line to see his contract - which currently expires in 2020 - extended after the club secured fresh deals for the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Samuel Umtiti.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The full-back is a key member of the squad and despite La Blaugrana being unhappy with the pressure from his representatives due to the time it has taken to move forward with negotiations, the club will be buoyed by his recent remarks which stress his commitment to the cause.

"My desire is to stay at Barcelona all my life and I really hope that I can retire here," he told Televisión Española, via Marca.

"It isn't easy to play at Barcelona, but I'm in a very happy place and good moment of maturity in my life. In football, things are very good."

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

While his importance at Camp Nou is clear, his omission from Spain's national squad came as somewhat of a surprise on a performance level when he was replaced by Chelsea's Marcos Alonso.

However, his fractured relationship with the new man in charge, Luis Enrique, has followed him to the national set up and ensures he will be forced to watch from the comfort of his own home as a feud dating back to their time together at Barcelona appears to drag on.

Not looking to complain about his snub, Alba added: "These are decisions managers have to make and whether you like [the decision] or not, you have to accept it.

"I will try to give my best for my club and for the national team, if I am called up."

The 29-year-old will return to action following the international break when Barcelona take on Real Sociedad.