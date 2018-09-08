Julian Draxler Refuses to Rule Out Bayern Munich Move as He Admits Competition Is Tough at PSG

By 90Min
September 08, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Julian Draxler has insisted he is not looking to leave his current club, but refused to rule out a move to Bayern Munich.

The German has struggled to nail down a starting spot in Paris since joining the club from Wolfsburg in 2017, with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe preferred in the wide attacking roles. 

It's this lack of game time that drove rumours that Draxler would be joining the Bundesliga champions this summer, but despite a lot of speculation, that move never materialised.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

In an interview with Sport1, Draxler seemed to leave the door open for a move to Bayern in the near future, while admitting the competition is 'tough' in the French capital.

He said: "I never had any contact with Bayern officials [in the summer], and that's why it's currently not an issue. 

"I would neither categorically say no [to an offer] nor would I drop everything. I like the club, I like the city. I feel at home and that's why I saw no reason to do a runner."

The German went on to underlined just how difficult it is to nail down a starting berth in the French capital.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

He continued: "The situation at Paris is indeed very tough. The competition is high, especially in my position. In Kylian [Mbappe] and Neymar, the two best players in the world play there - or at least in my opinion they will be the best in the future. I saw no reason to run away [in the summer]. The situation simply had not changed and I made 47, 48 appearances last season."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)