Julian Draxler Refuses to Rule Out Bayern Munich Move as He Admits Competition Is Tough at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Julian Draxler has insisted he is not looking to leave his current club, but refused to rule out a move to Bayern Munich.

The German has struggled to nail down a starting spot in Paris since joining the club from Wolfsburg in 2017, with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe preferred in the wide attacking roles.

It's this lack of game time that drove rumours that Draxler would be joining the Bundesliga champions this summer, but despite a lot of speculation, that move never materialised.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

In an interview with Sport1, Draxler seemed to leave the door open for a move to Bayern in the near future, while admitting the competition is 'tough' in the French capital.

He said: "I never had any contact with Bayern officials [in the summer], and that's why it's currently not an issue.

"I would neither categorically say no [to an offer] nor would I drop everything. I like the club, I like the city. I feel at home and that's why I saw no reason to do a runner."

The German went on to underlined just how difficult it is to nail down a starting berth in the French capital.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

He continued: "The situation at Paris is indeed very tough. The competition is high, especially in my position. In Kylian [Mbappe] and Neymar, the two best players in the world play there - or at least in my opinion they will be the best in the future. I saw no reason to run away [in the summer]. The situation simply had not changed and I made 47, 48 appearances last season."