Liverpool New Boy Naby Keita Reveals His 2 Heartening Pre-Game Superstitions

Liverpool's Naby Keita has lifted the lid on two touching pre game rituals he carries out before each and every game without fail.

The Guinean midfielder formalised his switch to Anfield over the summer in a £52.5m deal, and after promising so much during his time with RB Leipzig he has yet to disappoint the Liverpool

faithful - despite the lingering feeling that he has yet to click into second gear.

Keita, 23, has been a prominent figure for the Reds during their unbeaten start to the season having secured four wins in as many games, and in a bid to get know the person behind the player the midfielder gave an insight into his pre-game superstitions during a recent fan Q&A.

"Firstly, before every game, I always speak with my mum. She really encourages me a lot," the midfielder told the club's website.

"Then once I'm out on the field, I say a little prayer for my team and for everyone on the field, both sides, so that nothing bad happens, no-one gets injured.

"Yes, I do that every single game, pray for both sides so nothing untoward happens, like a bad injury."

Keita also took time to shower praise on a former Liverpool star in Xabi Alonso after identifying the Spaniard as his toughest opponent to date having come up against him during games against Bayern Munich.

He added: "When I used to play against Bayern, Alonso always used to give me a really hard time. He was so experienced, he made me suffer.





"The way he’d keep switching play just meant that you could never stop running. He was very intelligent."





The Reds will look to keep their perfect start to the season in tact against Tottenham next Saturday when they return from the international break.