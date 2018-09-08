Napoli Full Back Faouzi Ghoulam Ready to Return to Training After Serious Knee Injury

Napoli star Faouzi Ghoulam have been given the all clear by club doctors to return to training after a spell of almost 10 months on the sidelines with injury, the Italian club announced on Friday.

The 27-year-old suffered two serious injuries last season after tearing cruciate ligaments last November, and then breaking his kneecap in February while training.

The Algerian hasn't played for the Serie A runners up since their home tie against Manchester City in the Champions League last season.

The club announced the news of Ghoulam's progress on Friday morning via their Twitter account.

The tweet read: "Today's check-up at Villa Stuart with professor Mariani confirmed that @GhoulamFaouzi has made a full recovery and is ready to return to training with the rest of the team. #ForzaNapoliSempre"

The left back himself then tweeted a video illustrating his fitness progression.

Ghoulam's tweet reads: "This was my last workout alone before I came back with the team, happy and eager to find my teammates."

While there is no word on when Ghoulam is likely to be included in a matchday squads for the first team again, it is unlikely he will be reintroduced for several more weeks.

Napoli host Fiorentina on September 15 at the Stadio San Paolo after the international break before an away clash with Red Star to open their Champions League camp