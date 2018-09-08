'Not a Clue': Liverpool Fans Refuse to Believe Report Relating to Latest Transfer Update

Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot is set to become a free agent this summer, as a number of clubs around Europe have shown interest in signing the midfielder.

Most recently it's been Liverpool who have been linked with the 23-year-old, with a recent report claiming that the Premier League club had made contact with the French side regarding a possible deal.

That however is contradictory to what the Liverpool Echo are reporting, who believe that the Reds are not interested in bringing the French international to Anfield next summer, going as far to say that last season's Champions League finalists were "baffled" by such allegations.

Liverpool fans are rather sceptical of the latest update however. Here's how they reacted on Twitter:

Yeah last time I checked Echo we weren't signing Alisson and Ward was our #1.. — 👑 (@AnfieldAn) September 7, 2018

Paper's irrelevant now. They haven't got a clue what's going on and haven't since Ayre left. — Jef Hughes (@OneEffInJef) September 7, 2018

Yeah right.. 😂😂😂 — MJR (@MarkFella) September 7, 2018

Didn't we have zero interest in Alisson? Can anyone notice the pattern here — Antony Mamvura (@AntonyMamvura) September 7, 2018

The echo haven’t a clue, they’re usually the last to know about anything! Foreign journos are far more reliable! — Aaron doherty (@aarondoc971) September 7, 2018

As if the club are going to come out and say they've been talking to him illegally. Another nothing article. — Pete (@Pete2482) September 7, 2018

It's safe to say that Reds fans weren't best pleased regarding the apparent update over the possible signing of Rabiot.

The versatile midfielder - who is a known admirer of Liverpool - has played every minute for PSG so far this season, helping Thomas Tuchel's side win all five games in all competitions as they sit top of Ligue 1, as well as winning the French Super Cup prior to the season's outset.

Barring a brief loan spell for Toulouse in 2013, Rabiot has spent his entire career in Paris, racking up 212 appearances in all competitions, winning four league titles in the process, and has represented his country on six occasions.

Post-game celebrations with the 900 traveling PSG fans who made the trip to Nîmes! 👊 #NOPSG



🔴🔵 #AllezParis pic.twitter.com/L6RUP6m3ZV — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 1, 2018

Liverpool themselves have started the season brightly, winning their opening four Premier League games to sit top of the table as Jurgen Klopp hopes to build on last season's efforts.