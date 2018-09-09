AC Milan & Juventus Reportedly Set for Transfer Tug of War Over Brazilian Starlet Lucas Paqueta

By 90Min
September 09, 2018

Serie A rivals AC Milan and Juventus are reportedly interested in signing highly touted Flamengo starlet Lucas Paqueta.

The 21-year-old Brazilian attacking midfielder has been attracting attention from some of the biggest clubs in Europe this year and it is likely he could be the subject of a transfer battle in the coming months.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

Paqueta was previously reported to be a target for Premier League sides Chelsea and Liverpool, while the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are believed to have set their sights on a deal for him too.

Meanwhile, Milan and Juve have been on very friendly terms where transfers are concerned and completed some major business during the summer, with Gonzalo Higuain and Mattia Caldara moving to the San Siro. Centre-back Leonardo Bonucci also moved the other way, just one year removed from his shock transfer from the Turin based side to I Rossoneri.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, both these Italian clubs are keen on signing Paqueta. 

It is believed that a transfer would command a significant sum as the Brazilian side have set a €50m release clause for their player and simply meeting the clause might not be enough, given the widespread interest in the attacker's services.

Tuttosport are also reporting that Milan are bent on signing the impressive youngster, who is viewed as one of the biggest emerging talents in Brazil. 

His style of play is said to be of particular interest to Chelsea and Liverpool as he is very energetic and has a knack for pressing opponents. Chelsea have employed a higher pressing style under new boss Maurizio Sarri, while Liverpool have been playing similarly since Jurgen Klopp took over at Anfield. And the player is considered to be ideal for both managers' systems.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

It will be quite interesting to see how things pan out, given the rife interest in the exciting, young Brazilian. But it could all depend on where he wants to play.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)