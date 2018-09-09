Aston Villa and Middlesborough Battle it Out For Signature of Former Premier League Winger

Aston Villa and Middlesborough are the frontrunners of a host of Championship clubs who hope to secure the signature of former Crystal Palace winger Bakary Sako, as both clubs look to strengthen their depth in wide areas.

The 30-year-old winger left Crystal Palace in the summer to secure a deal elsewhere, after scoring six goals in 19 appearances, but nothing came to fruition, and after a return to Palace reportedly fell through at the end of last month, his future now looks as if it lies with one of a number of Championship suitors.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

According to Teamtalk, both sides are very keen to get the deal done, but with Middlesborough missing out on the signings of Albert Adomah from Villa, and Yannick Bolasie - who ended up signing on loan with Aston Villa instead - they will perhaps be the more keen of the two sides to get the deal over the line.

But Villa, reportedly, still hold strong interest in the player, who would bring with him a wealth of Premier League experience which could stand them in good stead for a Championship promotion push.

Teamtalk also reports that Villa are closing in on a free transfer deal for former Stoke and Leicester defender Robert Huth.

As far as Sako goes, however, while Villa and Middlesborough look like the most likely destinations, there is strong interest from elsewhere in the Championship.

Ian Horrocks/GettyImages

The Nottingham Post reports that Nottingham Forest are looking to make him their 17th signing of the summer, while West Brom offer stiff competition as they look to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.