Aston Villa and Middlesborough Battle it Out For Signature of Former Premier League Winger

By 90Min
September 09, 2018

Aston Villa and Middlesborough are the frontrunners of a host of Championship clubs who hope to secure the signature of former Crystal Palace winger Bakary Sako, as both clubs look to strengthen their depth in wide areas.

The 30-year-old winger left Crystal Palace in the summer to secure a deal elsewhere, after scoring six goals in 19 appearances, but nothing came to fruition, and after a return to Palace reportedly fell through at the end of last month, his future now looks as if it lies with one of a number of Championship suitors.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

According to Teamtalk, both sides are very keen to get the deal done, but with Middlesborough missing out on the signings of Albert Adomah from Villa, and Yannick Bolasie - who ended up signing on loan with Aston Villa instead - they will perhaps be the more keen of the two sides to get the deal over the line.

But Villa, reportedly, still hold strong interest in the player, who would bring with him a wealth of Premier League experience which could stand them in good stead for a Championship promotion push.

Teamtalk also reports that Villa are closing in on a free transfer deal for former Stoke and Leicester defender Robert Huth.

As far as Sako goes, however, while Villa and Middlesborough look like the most likely destinations, there is strong interest from elsewhere in the Championship. 

Ian Horrocks/GettyImages

The Nottingham Post reports that Nottingham Forest are looking to make him their 17th signing of the summer, while West Brom offer stiff competition as they look to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)