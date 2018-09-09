Eddie Howe Set for New Bournemouth Contract That Will Double His Current Salary

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is reportedly set to be offered a new contract at the club which will double his wages to over £4m a year.

According to the Mirror, the 40-year-old former Cherries player is set to profit from the increased income due to TV rights and join the ranks of the highest-paid Premier League bosses following new talks with the club's managements.

Howe has been in charge at the Vitality Stadium for six years during his second spell at the club - having previously managed Bournemouth for a two year stint - and was last tied down to a new contract back in 2015.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

It is believed that Howe's £750k salary was significantly improved following the Cherries' promotion to the Premier League three years ago, and should now reach well above £3m, with added bonuses.

That will put his pay in line with the likes of Crystal Palace's Roy Hodgson, Brighton boss Chris Hughton and Sean Dyche at Burnley.

The contract will apparently also contain a hefty compensation clause, should Howe be lured away to another side.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Given his relatively young age for a manager and his success at Bournemouth, Howe has often been tipped as a manager to go onto to bigger things in the future.

However, he has an extremely strong connection with his current club and so it would likely take an exceptional career move to convince the former Cherries player to leave his current management post.

Incredibly, when Howe first took over at the club permanently during his first spell in January 2009, the club was facing administration and languishing in League Two - finishing the season 21st after a 17-point penalty.

There is plenty else that makes Eddie Howe an exception, but simultaneously being the Premier League's youngest manager and also its longest-serving must be almost unique in top-flight management. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) September 5, 2018

One job that Howe is often linked with is the national team. With many keen to see an English manager in charge of the national team, Howe is often a name that crops up when discussions come about.

Despite that, given Gareth Southgate's World Cup success this summer, Bournemouth likely won't need to worry about losing Howe to the national team any time soon.