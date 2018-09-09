Former Juventus Ace Marchisio Insists Club Falsely Claimed He Was Injured Last Season

Ex-Juventus Cluadio Marchisio has claimed that he missed out on regular football last season due to his club falsely claiming he was injured, rather than any real physical issues preventing him from playing.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, via Football Italia, the 32-year-old, who joined Zenit St Petersburg last week, opened up on his latter days with Juve.

He said: "It was the time to take different paths. These two years were not easy, but that’s the risk you take with this job. The one thing that disappointed me was, at times, to have been passed off as injured when I wasn’t.”

The prestige of a great club.

The most ambitious project.

The same desire to win!

Презтиж великой команды

cамый честолюбивы план

такой же желание выигрывать!#TheWaveIsComing #ИдетВолна🌊 #MC? pic.twitter.com/R7UYsDvPp0 — Claudio Marchisio (@ClaMarchisio8) September 3, 2018

Marchisio's relationship with manager, Max Allegri, reportedly became strained during his last two seasons with the club, and the versatile midfielder played just 15 league matches last season as Juve powered to their seventh league title on the trot. Before joining Zenit, Marchisio spent 12 years in Turin, winning seven Serie A titles and seven domestic cups competitions.

Discussing leaving the club further, the Italy international said: "Juve have always been my family and gave me the opportunity to experience a dream come true. I have so many emotions inside me that I cannot forget.





"I have been fortunate because as well as being able to play with the Juventus jersey, I’ve had the opportunity to win so much."

