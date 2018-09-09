Former West Ham Favourite Frank McAvennie Hits Out at Hammers Boss Manuel Pellegrini

By 90Min
September 09, 2018

Former West Ham star and fans' favourite Frank McAvennie has slammed Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini for returning home to Chile during the international break, as opposed to being on the training field. 

Speaking to Claret and Hugh, McAvennie, known as 'Supermac' during his time with the Irons, argued the fact that the former Manchester City and Real Madrid boss should have been working to rectify his side's awful start to the season. 

McAvennie said: “It’s all well and good saying his staff can look after things and that’s true but I think it sends out the wrong message to be missing when things aren’t going so well.

“As I’ve said before I have no doubt he will turn things around but I would have liked to have seen him at the club during the break.”

West Ham only have four players on international duty, meaning that the bulk of the squad is ready and available to work with in the hope that they can turn their currently pointless season around. 

Pellegrini's argument is that he has a highly paid, capable backroom staff that are more than able to oversee training ground duties at Rush Green, whilst he jets home to visit his family. 

The Chilean has been flying home whenever he can for the majority of his coaching career abroad, as his wife and three sons have remained in Chile rather than follow him around Europe. 

However, McAvennie feels that the 64-year-old is shying away from the club's glaring issues, whilst hiding behind his coaching staff. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

West Ham are yet to pick up a point in the Premier League this season, and have won just once against 10-man AFC Wimbledon in the League Cup. 

The Hammers travel to Everton on Sunday after the international break, where they'll hope to get their first points of the season against the Toffees at Goodison Park. 

