'Gutted': Man Utd Fans React on Twitter as Transfer Target Signs New Five-Year Deal

By 90Min
September 09, 2018

Manchester United fans have taken to Twitter en masse to make their views heard, following the announcement that their top transfer target Harry Maguire has signed a new five-year deal with Leicester City.

The England international put pen to paper on a new deal with the Foxes, to the outrage of many United fans, who had been desperate to see the 2018 World Cup star make the step up to play at Old Trafford. However, it appears that Maguire intends to stay in the East Midlands for the long term, and here's how fans of the Red Devils reacted on Twitter:

While a number of United fans are clearly disappointed with the news, some have suggested that given the disposable nature of modern day football contracts, Maguire's deal may merely be a ploy from the club to up the player's value, thus securing a higher fee when a big club comes calling for the towering centre-back:

It remains whether to be seen whether Maguire will remain with the Foxes for the long term, and it could be argued that the former Sheffield United man will need to leave the club if he ever wishes to play Champions League football. 

The 25-year-old is arguably moving towards the prime of his career, and is likely to draw more interest as he continues to develop.

Meanwhile, former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly prepared a list of players he wishes to sign for Manchester United, should the club decide to dispose of José Mourinho in the coming months. Zidane is believed to be interested in taking over at Old Trafford, and the report claims he's expecting a call in the near future to offer him the job.

More Soccer

