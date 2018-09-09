'He Bottled it!': Harry Kane Slams Referee for Controversial Disallowed Goal in Nations League Match

England striker Harry Kane has slammed Dutch referee Danny Makkelie for controversially disallowing Danny Welbeck's late equaliser in the Three Lions' 2-1 Nations League defeat to Spain.

Sky Sports reported that the England captain was outraged by the incident and suggested that the referee couldn't handle the pressure by not allowing the late goal to stand.

England had taken the lead early in the match through Marcus Rashford before goals from Saul and Rodrigo turned the tables and allowed the visitors to take control of the match. Danny Welbeck appeared to have scored a stoppage time equaliser, only for it to be ruled out by the match officials.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

On whether Welbeck's goal should have stood, Kane said: "100 per cent, in the big moments you need the referee to stay strong but unfortunately he has bottled it.

"In the big moments you need a firm referee who doesn't get decisions wrong under pressure.

"Danny Welbeck stood there, David de Gea went up, he caught the ball but as he went down he fell on Danny, no foul or anything, and the ball dropped.”

The Tottenham striker was however still proud of the team's performance, even despite the disappointment at the end of the match.

"It was a good game, a good test against a team that keeps the ball well," he added.

“It was difficult but we had good spells in the game and we probably created the better chances.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“We tried to press and play with high intensity. There's a lot of stuff we can learn from but I think we can hold our heads up high.”

Having lost consecutively to Croatia and Belgium at the World Cup in the summer, the loss to Spain meant that England have suffered defeat in their last three international fixtures - the first time they've endured such a run since 1988.

The loss to Spain was also England's first competitive defeat at home since losing to Croatia in 2007.