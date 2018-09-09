'He'll End Up at Inter': Diego Simeone's Agent Claims Argentine Will Return to His Former Club

By 90Min
September 09, 2018

Diego Simeone's agent and sister, Natalia, has suggested that her brother will one day be reunited with his previous club, Internazionale.

Known as a tenacious defensive midfielder in his playing days, the Argentine spent two years in Nerazzurri colours, winning the 1997/98 UEFA Cup. 

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Football Italia relay Natalia's quotes, and how she thinks that Diego will follow his heart to take on a different challenge: “Diego said it too, sooner or later, he’ll end up at Inter.


"I think it is only a matter of time. He loves the club, the atmosphere and living in Milan. Inter is a side he would really love to coach. I should point out that he is also still very fond of Lazio, too.”

However, Simeone only extended his contract with Atletico Madrid this summer, therefore such services would not come cheap. Nicknamed 'El Cholo', the manager's energetic and often aggressive manner has been well documented. If he wishes to go, it'd have to be a brave man standing in his way. 

Continuing on, his agent said: “At the end of the day, passion always wins out. Diego has been with Atletico for seven years. He is one of the best coaches in the world, but he remains when he knows there is still work to be done. And I accompany him.”

If Diego switches to Serie A, he won't be the only Simeone in the division. His eldest son Giovanni is currently plying his trade for Fiorentina, and some sensational form has earned him a national team call up. 

However, aunt Natalia has announced that youngest son Giuliano will be the family's future star: 

“Giuliano Simeone is 15, he is Diego’s third child, and currently playing at River Plate. He’s the most talented of the lot. They make him play as a centre-forward, but I always preferred him in a Number seven role rather than a nine.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)