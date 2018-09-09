Joe Gomez Set for New Contract With Wage Hike After Impressing for Liverpool

By 90Min
September 09, 2018

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is in line for a bumper new contract, after impressing since his return from injury both at club and international level.

The 21-year-old played the full 90 for England in their 1-2 Nations League defeat to Spain on Saturday night, and has been a constant presence in Liverpool's backline in the Premier League so far this season, as the Reds have maintained a 100% record in 2018/19.

Prior to injury last season Gomez was regularly used by manager Jurgen Klopp in a full back role. However, his expected development into a centre back has been expedited this season due to injury problems with Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip.

A report from the Mirror claims a new contract for the former Charlton starlet will bring his wages 'into line with other Anfield first-team stars'. However, while the report claims a deal will be signed 'soon', there are no details regarding specific wages. Some reports suggest the deal Gomez signed back in January 2017 is worth £30,000 per week.


The young defender missed out on both a place in the Champions League final and at the World Cup due to an ankle in the second half last season, but after undergoing surgery he appears to have have come back stronger for both club and country.

Speaking earlier in the week, Gomez said: “I’m aware I’m still young but I do want too impose my own ability, but when I play I don’t want to just copy those guys, but you try to learn from different players and see what they do well and try and improve that aspect of my game.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

“Obviously everyone is different and nowadays to play at Liverpool and here with England, you just have to try and inherit the styles of play that we use for club and country which requires you to be comfortable on the ball.

“I probably idolise Rio Ferdinand and so on but when it comes down to it, I’m still a defender and I’ve got to enjoy the art of defending. I want to do all I can to inherit both aspects and I’m still learning and I want to study those players and even current ones as well."

