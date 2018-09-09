Leicester City's Ben Chilwell & Demarai Gray Receive Their First England Call-Ups

By 90Min
September 09, 2018

The England FA have announced the inclusions of Leicester City players Ben Chilwell and Demarai Gray in the Three Lions squad for the remainder of the International break.

Gareth Southgate's men regrouped this month for the first time since the World Cup, with the Uefa Nations League kicking off last week. But the coach has seen Raheem Sterling, Adam Lallana and, most recently, Luke Shaw ruled out.

As a result, the Foxes pair have been called up from the Under-21 squad to be part of the senior set-up for the first time in their careers as Southgate prepares for Tuesday's match against Switzerland.

"Leicester City duo Ben Chilwell and Demarai Gray have received their first call-ups to the England senior men’s squad," a statement on the FA's official website reads.


"The pair travelled to St. George’s Park from the U21s’ camp in Norwich, as Gareth Southgate's squad continue preparations for the Three Lions' Kick It Out International against Switzerland at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Chilwell, a defender, has played in all four of Leicester's Premier League games this season, while wide attacker Gray has scored once this season, having also made four league appearances.


The FA have also reported that there will be no additions to the England Under-21 side ahead of their European Championship qualifier against Latvia this Tuesday, despite the loss of the aforementioned players to the senior squad.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Shaw, meanwhile, is still being monitored at St George's Park after suffering a concussion during Saturday's clash with Spain and will return to Manchester United on Monday.

