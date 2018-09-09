Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold Pays Homage to Supportive Parents After Bright Start to Anfield Career

September 09, 2018

Liverpool youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed how the support of his parents has helped him to stay grounded during his meteoric rise to fame.

In an interview with the Mirror, the 19-year-old revealed that he still lives a relatively normal home life, despite playing for one of the most popular sides in the world. The England international said: 

"I still live with my mum and dad, and still have to do my chores at home. I’m not very good with the dishes, so I do the hoovering. I help around the place. 

"I’m not the best, but I try to do my bit. My parents have always pushed me about how important it is to keep working hard, whether it’s football or doing your best at school. My mum and dad always knew my dream was to be a footballer, but they warned me that it’s only one or two per cent who are lucky enough to see that come true." 

"They made sure I always had a back-up plan. I passed all my GSCEs and would probably have gone to university if I hadn’t signed for Liverpool. I feel I’ve been very lucky, and I hope I can be a decent role model for youngsters now coming through the Liverpool academy to look up to, work hard and aspire. The likes of Gerrard and Carragher were there for me."


The promising right-back has come on leaps and bounds under his manager Jürgen Klopp, and his impressive form last season saw him rewarded with a place in Gareth Southgate's 2018 World Cup squad.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Expressing his pride in playing for the Three Lions, Alexander-Arnold said: "When you’re growing up you have dreams - and I am living that. 


"You want to be playing for one of the best teams, you want to play for your country, you want to be experiencing special occasions. So far, I have been lucky. I have been given the opportunity to perform on the biggest stages and I am grateful for that."

In other news, another promising English talent, Joe Gomez, is reportedly set to receive a new contract offer from Liverpool, after impressing for his side in the early stages of the season. The 21-year-old missed out on a World Cup place after succumbing to injury, but could land a bumper new contract after impressive fans and pundits alike with his recent performances.

