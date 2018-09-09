Luke Shaw 'Doing Fine' After Horror Clash Which Forced Star Off in Nations League Defeat

By 90Min
September 09, 2018

Manchester United and England full back Luke Shaw has revealed that he is 'doing fine' after the incident which saw him stretchered off in the second half of the Three Lions' defeat to Spain at Wembley on Saturday night.

The left back, whose remarkable comeback from serious injury has been well documented recently, was felled after a collision with Dani Carvajal and was treated for around seven minutes on the pitch, before being taken off on a stretcher.

The incident, in which Shaw's head appeared to clash with Carvajal's arm, appeared to be a nasty one, marring England's first ever Nations League tie.

However, reports from Wembley reassured Shaw was conscious and talking after an X-ray, while both the player himself and England both tweeted positive updates.

Shaw wrote, via his personal account: "Thank you for all the love and support I am doing fine and am in the best hands. I’m a fighter so I will be back soon!"

England's official account tweeted: "Luke is awake and alert, having been assessed by our doctor and given an X-ray.

"He'll stay with us overnight for further observation, with another update to come in the morning."

Man Utd and England fans now await the next update for Shaw, who has enjoyed a positive start to the season for his club side. The 23-year-old has played all four Premier League games this season, scoring once. 

Shaw also provided the assist for the opening goal of the game on Saturday with a low cross for Marcus Rashford, who tucked away past the pair's Man Utd teammate David De Gea just after 10 minutes played.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

It was not long before Spain equalised however through Saul Ñiguez, while Rodrigo Moreno's finish gave the visitors the lead midway through the first half.

Despite a late rally and controversially disallowed Danny Welbeck goal, Gareth Southgate's side were unable to register their first Nations League points.

