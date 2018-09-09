Manchester City Star Bernardo Silva Withdrawn With Injury in Portugal's 1-1 Draw With Croatia

Manchester City maestro Bernardo Silva was forced off at half-time during Portugal's 1-1 draw with Croatia after suffering a groin injury.

As revealed by Injury Data Analyst Ben Dinnery, the former Monaco star said that after talking to Portugal boss Fernando Santos, the pair decided not to risk making the injury worse during the second half of the UEFA Nations League match.

Silva said: “I came off at half time because I have been having a little discomfort in the groin area, and with Mr. Fernando Santos we thought it was better not to risk the second half.”

Bernardo Silva confirms he was replaced during in the 1-1 draw with Croatia as a precaution. “I came off at half time because I have been having a little discomfort in the groin area, and with Mr. Fernando Santos we thought it was better not to risk the second half.” #MCFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) September 8, 2018

The 24-year-old has been in excellent form for the Citizens this season after struggling to impose himself on Pep Guardiola's starting eleven last campaign.





Silva opened the season with an excellent strike on the Premier League opening day against Arsenal, and having followed that up with some classy showings the last thing he'll want is to have to sit out.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

It may be some consolation for both City fans and Silva himself that the forced substitution seems to be a more precautionary one than anything too serious.





Guardiola has a wealth of options at his disposal, including Riyad Mahrez who is waiting in the wings to be called upon.





However, Silva will be desperate to prove his fitness in order to make City's next game against Fulham and not risk losing his hard-earned place in the team.

The playmaker will undergo further tests to determine the extent of the groin injury, with more concrete news expected to be revealed in the coming days.





Portugal go up against Italy on Monday in their next UEFA Nations League match, although they will almost certainly have to manage without one of their star players.