'Needs at Least a Season': Nigel Winterburn Hopes for Patience as Unai Emery Reinvents Arsenal Style

Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn has suggested fans temper their expectations when it comes to breaking into the top four this season.

Amongst others, Chelsea and Liverpool have strengthened massively throughout this summer window, and the former fullback has called for calm heads over in north London.

Speaking to Goal, Winterburn commented: "It’s going to be a slow process,

“I think we were a little bit naive if people thought the new manager would come in and everything would be absolutely fine."

Replacing Arsene Wenger was never going to be easy, but it's not exactly the same poisoned chalice David Moyes drank from at Manchester United.

Unai Emery has invited seven academy players to train with the Arsenal first-team as he looks to instill his philosophy through the squad 🗞️ #Goteana pic.twitter.com/52yspRCe0u — Ghetto Radio (@GhettoRadio895) September 6, 2018

A few poor seasons at the Emirates Stadium have seen Arsenal drop off, and supporters are hoping their side can compete for elite level honours in the near future.

Winterburn then placed a timescale for how long he thinks it'll take Unai Emery to fully implement his methods: “He really needs at least this season to progress, see where we go to.

“It could take a little while because there’s some really good teams in that top four.”

At Highbury throughout the 1990s, Winterburn was an integral part of Arsenal's rearguard. Alongside Tony Adams, Martin Keown and Lee Dixon, the Gunners had a defence that could rival the world's best.

Seeing their man lift two English First Division trophies and one Premier League, the North Bank faithful can now only dream such times. Winterburn and supporters alike will be hoping that Emery is the man to bring new glory years.