Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos Names Who He Thinks Deserves FIFA 'Best' Award

Spain and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has backed his club teammate Luka Modric to win FIFA's 'The Best' award ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah.

The three superstars make up the shortlist for the prestigious award, which will be handed out in London on September 24.

While Ronaldo, who left Real Madrid to join Juventus, is the current holder of the award, Ramos gave his support to Modric for his standout displays as Los Blancos lifted the Champions League and Croatia reached the World Cup final.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Speaking to Sport in the mixed zone after his nation's 2-1 win over England, Ramos said: "Maybe other players have more marketing or bigger names, Modric deserves to win the award.

"We will see who wins. He's a great friend and there are few players I feel prouder of to have in my team.

"He's a huge star. He's one of the few people who I'd be as happy for as if they gave it to me."

The Croatian midfielder, who has already been named as UEFA Mens' Player of the Year ahead of Ronaldo and Liverpool star Salah, will be up against the same pair for FIFA's 'Best' award.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Another personal gong for Modric could potentially seal a phenomenal few months in which he was awarded the World Cup Golden Ball after captaining his country to the World Cup final in Moscow.