RENOVACIÓN | El posible XI de México para el partido ante Estados Unidos

By 90Min
September 09, 2018

Este martes México se medirá a Estados Unidos por su segundo partido amistoso de esta fecha FIFA.

Acá, el posible XI que presentará el Tri ante los americanos.

1. Hugo González (Portero)

Jam Media/GettyImages

2. José Abella (Lateral derecho)

Refugio Ruiz/GettyImages

3. Oswaldo Alanís (Defensor central)

YURI CORTEZ/GettyImages

4. Edson Álvarez (Defensor central)

Hector Vivas/GettyImages

5. Jesús Gallardo (Lateral izquierdo)

Bob Levey/GettyImages

6. Jonathan González (Mediocentro)

Omar Vega/GettyImages

7. Orbelín Pineda (Mediocentro)

Jam Media/GettyImages

8. Diego Lainez (Extremo derecho)

Hector Vivas/GettyImages

9. Rodolfo Pizarro (Mediapunta)

Jam Media/GettyImages

10. Roberto Alvarado (Extremo izquierdo)

Hector Vivas/GettyImages

11. Raúl Jiménez (Centrodelantero)

Bob Levey/GettyImages

