'So Deserved': Tottenham Fans React to Star Man's Player of the Month Accolade

After enduring a slow start to life in the English top flight following his January move from PSG, Lucas Moura has enjoyed a strong start to his first full season in a Tottenham shirt, with the winger rewarded with the Premier League Player of the Month award for August; and Spurs fans are delighted with their new star.

Following a summer in which Tottenham became the first Premier League club in history to fail to make a new signing during a summer transfer window, there were concerns around the north London side that a lack of fresh impetus could see Spurs struggle this season.

OFFICIAL: Lucas Moura has been named August Premier League Player of the Month. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/TZtrNM9nDW — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) September 7, 2018

However, it has been Lucas Moura, a £25m recruit during the January transfer window last season, who has risen to the challenge of injecting new energy into Mauricio Pochettino’s side, and his performances so far this season have now been rewarded.

The 26-year-old struggled to adapt to the rigours of the English game during his first few months in north London, often finding himself on the bench and a generally peripheral figure under Pochettino following his big money arrival last summer.

However, in the absence of fellow attacking star Heung-min Son, who has been involved in international commitments, Moura has risen stepped up to provide the pacey and direct outlet which Spurs require alongside Harry Kane to thrive going forward.

Lucas Moura is the first Brazilian to win the Premier League Player of the Month award since David Luiz in 2011.



Edu (2004) and Juninho Paulista (1997) are the only other two. 👀 https://t.co/hChV1N9DIY — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 7, 2018

A decisive brace at Old Trafford during Tottenham’s recent 3-0 win over Manchester United was the crowning achievement of the Brazilian’s season so far, and his exploits have now been rewarded with the Premier League’s top monthly award for individual brilliance.

Spurs fans have been delighted with Moura’s improvements and influential performances for their side, with the general consensus that the Brazilian star is proving to be a great investment. Here is a selection of what Tottenham fans had to say about Moura’s award on Twitter: