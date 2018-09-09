Stan Collymore Explains What Dele Alli Needs to Do In Order to Become One of the Greats

Former Liverpool and England striker turned pundit Stan Collymore has had some words of advice for England midfielder Dele Alli on Twitter, saying he has to take responsibility and stop acting like a "kid", if he is to be compared to the great England midfielders.

His comments come after he was critical of Alli's maturity on Twitter during England's 2-1 defeat to Spain, and it was pointed out to him by a fan that he touted Alli for captain less than a year ago.

You said he should have been captain — Donie Hartney (@DonieHartney) September 8, 2018

England put up a decent early showing against the Spaniards in their opening UEFA Nations League fixture, going ahead through Man United's Marcus Rashford; but were ultimately dominated in midfield by the side they went two stages further than in the 2018 World Cup and went on to lose 2-1.

Goals from Saul and Rodrigo were enough from Spain to see off England, as Alli was at the heart of an England midfield that struggled to get near the Spanish trio of Saul, Sergio Busquets and Thiago Alcantara.

And Collymore reckons it was evidence enough to suggest Tottenham's Alli needs to stop being a "kid" if he is to become one of the best players in the world in his position.

Indeed I did. Alli is a lovely kid, but hams up playing "the nice kid".



His ability is boundless and I believe in his ability to be the best in the world on his position.



Not convinced he believes it so continues to "be the kid", instead of the man, like Gerrard or Keane. Men. https://t.co/Mqv5er7kAH — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) September 8, 2018

He added that he believes Alli has all the attributes of a quality player, but has to take things into his own hands if he wants to achieve his aspirations.

Which is why I'll keep believing in him! It's all down to him!



Technique, physique, football intelligence are all there.



For me though he needs to leave the kid behind and be the man.



All in his hands. https://t.co/Qoz9irQnzU — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) September 8, 2018

At just 22, Alli has played 238 Premier League games for Spurs, scoring 71 goals and registering 56 assists in the process.

He has been in impressive club form so far, as Spurs took nine points from their first four Premier League games going into the international break, with the daunting task of Liverpool to face when Premier League football returns.