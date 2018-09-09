Stan Collymore Explains What Dele Alli Needs to Do In Order to Become One of the Greats

By 90Min
September 09, 2018

Former Liverpool and England striker turned pundit Stan Collymore has had some words of advice for England midfielder Dele Alli on Twitter, saying he has to take responsibility and stop acting like a "kid", if he is to be compared to the great England midfielders.

His comments come after he was critical of Alli's maturity on Twitter during England's 2-1 defeat to Spain, and it was pointed out to him by a fan that he touted Alli for captain less than a year ago. 

England put up a decent early showing against the Spaniards in their opening UEFA Nations League fixture, going ahead through Man United's Marcus Rashford; but were ultimately dominated in midfield by the side they went two stages further than in the 2018 World Cup and went on to lose 2-1. 

Goals from Saul and Rodrigo were enough from Spain to see off England, as Alli was at the heart of an England midfield that struggled to get near the Spanish trio of Saul, Sergio Busquets and Thiago Alcantara.

And Collymore reckons it was evidence enough to suggest Tottenham's Alli needs to stop being a "kid" if he is to become one of the best players in the world in his position.

He added that he believes Alli has all the attributes of a quality player, but has to take things into his own hands if he wants to achieve his aspirations.

At just 22, Alli has played 238 Premier League games for Spurs, scoring 71 goals and registering 56 assists in the process. 

He has been in impressive club form so far, as Spurs took nine points from their first four Premier League games going into the international break, with the daunting task of Liverpool to face when Premier League football returns.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)