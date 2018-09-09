'Staying Positive': Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Offers Update on His Rehabilitation

By 90Min
September 09, 2018

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain insists he's trying to remain positive as he works his way back to fitness.

The England international got off to a rough start at Liverpool after joining from Arsenal last summer, and was unfortunate to suffer a devastating injury just as he was beginning to find form.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Having suffered multiple ligament damage in his right knee in a Champions League victory over Italian side AS Roma in April, it is very unlikely he'll be ready to play at all this season, but he has indicated that his recovery is progressing well.

“It is a very serious injury," the midfielder said on Sky Sports on Saturday, where he was a guest as the Three Lions lost 2-1 to Spain (H/T the Echo).

“It can happen to any of us at any time and that’s obviously something that’s never easy to deal with and get over.

“I’m trying to stay positive, that’s the sort of character I am. I feel that’s the best way to move things forward.

View this post on Instagram

Trust the process.

A post shared by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (@alexoxchamberlain) on

"I’m in good spirits and I’m progressing for sure.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain's untimely injury has ruled him out of the rest of last season as well as the entire current one. But he seems to be in good spirits, given the huge disappointment, and should be looking ahead to his return for the 2019/20 campaign.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Liverpool are coping very well without their injured star and have started their Premier League campaign in fine fettle, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and new signing Naby Keita all starring in the attack.

Defensively, they appear to have found the perfect centre-back partner for Virgil van Dijk in Joe Gomez, who has really impressed alongside the Dutchman so far.

