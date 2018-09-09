Thibaut Courtois Claims Angry Chelsea 'Don't Know the Truth' About His Real Madrid Move

By 90Min
September 09, 2018

New Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois has claimed that Chelsea fans who were angered by his exit from Stamford Bridge 'don't know the whole truth', while he insisted he 'loved' playing for the Blues.

The 26-year-old Belgian spent seven years as a Chelsea player - although during three has was loaned out to Atletico Madrid - winning two Premier League titles and the FA Cup. 

After several years of speculation, due to the location of his family, Courtois made the move back to the Spanish capital with Real Madrid this summer, in a deal worth around £35m. 

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

While the handling of the move provoked the wrath of some of the Stamford Bridge support, Courtois revealed he had already made his decision to leave back in March, explaining why he delayed reporting back to Chelsea after the World Cup.


As quoted by Sky Sports, Courtois said: "It [the fans' anger] makes me feel sad and obviously they don't know all the truth.

"I think in March the decision was already made and I thought the club would accept it.

"Then because the transfer was closed I did not show up because I thought it better not to disturb the team and the squad.

"If I did go there maybe, I didn't want to be toxic, so obviously it is a pity because I love Chelsea.

"I loved playing there and I am happy to have won two Premier Leagues, a league cup and an FA Cup. Hopefully it will turn around."

Courtois also attempted to walk back earlier comparisons he made about the level of training Chelsea and Real Madrid, insisting he never intended to insult his former club.

"Obviously you get some things in the media like I said there was not enough quality at Chelsea," Courtois added.

"I never meant that. I just said maybe in training it goes a little bit faster but that is also the quality of Real Madrid - that is not saying Chelsea does not have quality."

"I will always look back with a happy feeling to Chelsea. I had a chance to go back to Spain to be closer to my kids. That was an important thing for me.

"I know that a lot of Chelsea fans will understand my decision. I wish them the best and I am happy to see that they have won their first four games and I hope they can go on and win the league."

David Ramos/GettyImages

The 26-year-old has played just once so far for his new side in the 4-1 La Liga win over Leganes, as he competes with Keylor Navas for the first choice spot under Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui.

