World Cup Star Mario Mandzukic Set to Extend Juventus Deal Following Strong Start to Serie A Season

Juventus’ summer of big business is set to take another positive step with striker Mario Mandzukic seeking to renew his contract in Turin, following a strong start to the season with the Serie A champions.

The Croatian was generally deployed on the left-hand side of attack last season to accommodate Gonzalo Higuain in the central striking role but, following the Argentine’s departure and the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, Mandzukic is now Juve’s spearhead in attack.

According to Calciomercato.com, the forward’s more consistent run in his favoured role and a bright patch of goalscoring form in the early stages of the new season, are set to prompt Mandzukic to extend his contract in Turin.

The 32-year-old’s current deal runs until 2021, and it is said that Mandzukic is seeking to sign fresh terms with a further year’s extension without a wage increase. It would be furhter excellent business from the Old Lady, having shifted the likes of Higuain from the wage bill to accommodate Ronaldo’s arrival during the summer.

Mandzukic played a starring role for Croatia as his country reached the World Cup final in the summer, scoring the winner against England in the semi-final, and his excellent international form has continued for his club so far this season.

Playing alongside superstar signing Ronaldo in attack, ahead of the likes of Paulo Dybala, Mandzukic has scored two goals this season, each goal coming in each of Juventus’ previous two matches against Lazio and Parma.

Mandzukic has also established a strong reputation as the man for the big occasion for his club, having scored three of the Juventus’ last four goals against reigning European champions Real Madrid, including a strike against Los Blancos in the 2017 Champions League final.

Though Cristiano Ronaldo is now the standout name and star turn of the Juventus team, Mandzukic’s importance for his side is as great as ever, and the Croatian’s new contract is reward for his remarkable consistency in attack.