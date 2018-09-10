Arsenal's Lucas Torreira to Be 'Assessed' After Picking Up Knock on International Duty

Arsenal new boy Lucas Torreira is to be assessed after picking up an apparent injury to his left leg on international duty with Uruguay, according to reports.

The defensive midfielder started his country's game against Mexico on Saturday, but only managed to play the opening 45 minutes, being withdrawn from proceedings at half time.

The 22-year-old was pictured with an ice pack strapped around his lower left leg, during Uruguay's 4-1 win.

Lucas Torreira will be assessed after he picked up a knock in the 4-1 friendly win over Mexico. The Arsenal midfielder was replaced at HT on Saturday and sat through the whole of the second forty-five watching from the bench with an ice pack wrapped around his left leg. #AFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) September 9, 2018

Writing on Twitter, journalist and injury specialist Ben Dinnery wrote: "Lucas Torreira will be assessed after he picked up a knock in the 4-1 friendly win over Mexico."





The injury to Torreira is a significant concern for the Gunners, with the midfielder impressive for his new side, despite having yet to be named in any of Unai Emery's starting lineups so far this season.





Torreira was a £25m acquisition from Sampdoria as part of Unai Emery's summer shake up, after the youngster impressed with his performances at the World Cup in Russia.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, the Uruguayan has, so far, had to settle with coming off the bench at the start of the season, with Switzerland's Granit Xhaka and French youth International Matteo Guendouzi preferred to start in the heart of the midfield.

Emery has insisted that his summer signing is close to a start but has failed to specify a date for Gunners' fans.





Dependant on the severity of the injury Arsenal fans may have to wait even longer for the talented midfielder to get a start under the Spaniard.