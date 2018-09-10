Crystal Palace Star Set for International Recall Next Month Following Recent Snub

Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew is one of a number of players set to be recalled to the Ghanaian national team after being snubbed for their recent set of fixtures.



The Black Stars continue their qualification campaign for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in the next international break, but slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat to Kenya on Saturday after a number of experienced faces were left out of the side.

ISSOUF SANOGO/GettyImages

As well as the Palace man, his brother Andre Ayew and the experienced Asamoah Gyan were excluded from Kwesi Appiah's side, however Appiah dropped a big hint that he may turn to the trio for their next set of fixtures whilst speaking with FootballAfrica.com , claiming he only wanted to test some of Ghana's upcoming young talent in these games.



He said: "I have good players, who are capable of doing a good job. It is the time for other young players to show what they can do even for future matches, we have a lot of players in Ghana and I am working to understand and know them well.



“It does not mean that the door is closed for the three players, or any other player left out…no, only that we are also giving a chance to others so that we can evaluate the depth and quality of players we have in Ghana. We are just trying the new players and that does not mean those left out are not part of us."



Ghana will take on Sierra Leone in their next qualification match on October 10th, with Appiah seemingly keen on adding more experience to his squad to help them get their campaign back on track after their narrow defeat.

In the meantime, Ayew will be keen to get some more playing time under his belt, having made only one start for Roy Hodgson's men so far this season.