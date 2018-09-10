Dele Alli Withdraws From England Squad Due to Injury Ahead of Switzerland Friendly

England international Dele Alli has withdrawn from the Three Lions squad ahead of their friendly against Switzerland after suffering a minor muscle injury during their 2-1 defeat against Spain in the UEFA Nations League.

The midfielder will return to Tottenham to continue treatment on his minor injury, although it is still unknown if Alli could be forced to miss the club's upcoming fixture against Liverpool when Premier League football returns this weekend.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The recent injury news was reported by England just hours after it was confirmed that Leicester City pair Ben Chilwell and Demarai Gray had been called up to the senior squad ahead of their friendly match at the King Power Stadium.

England's first match after returning from their heroic World Cup campaign ended in defeat despite getting off to the perfect start. Marcus Rashford was able to fire past club teammate David De Gea as Gareth Southgate's side took an early lead.

But newly appointed Spain boss Luis Enrique saw his side draw level immediately when Saúl Ñíguez scored from an unlikely angle. La Roja then completed the turnaround through Valencia strike Rodrigo to secure the win at Wembley Stadium.

An update ahead of today's training session: @dele_official has withdrawn from the squad due to a minor muscle strain picked up on Saturday.



He'll return to @SpursOfficial for further treatment, with no further additions to the #ThreeLions squad planned. pic.twitter.com/JSs0at5rzr — England (@England) September 10, 2018

Although nothing will be on the line when England welcome Switzerland to the East Midlands, there is a fantastic opportunity to test themselves against some top players who often go under the radar for fans of the Premier League.





Not only will Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka look to cause problems for England on Tuesday, but the likes of Steven Zuber, Denis Zakaria and Breel Embolo will be hoping to make a name for themselves against the Three Lions.