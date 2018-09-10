Karren Brady Insists West Ham Board Have 'Complete Faith' in Manuel Pellegrini After Poor PL Start

By 90Min
September 10, 2018

West Ham's board are confident Manuel Pellegrini is the man to turn around the club's fortunes, despite the Hammers losing their opening four Premier League games.

Despite Pellegrini not winning any of his first four games, West Ham's vice-chairperson Karren Brady has come out in support of the manager.

She told the Sun: “Having decided we did not want to go through another season like the last one, the board took action.

Eamonn M. McCormack/GettyImages

“We appointed a manager with the most successful career we have ever had in Manuel Pellegrini and spent over £100m on players he wanted that we all thought would improve the team considerably.

“It hasn’t happened yet but I have complete faith that things will soon start to turn our way."

West Ham's first four games of the season included away games to both Liverpool and Arsenal - games they were always going to struggle to pick up points from - but their losses to Bournemouth and Wolves are worrying. 

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

The next three opponents for West Ham after the international break are EvertonChelsea, and Manchester United. Considering the difficulty of these matches, it's possible West Ham could be winless after their opening seven Premier League fixtures. 

Brady insists the board are willing to be patient with Pellegrini while his players continue to adapt to his methods, the vice-chairperson adding: "The most important thing is to stick together.

“It takes time for a new team to gel, but gel they will and anyway targeting the manager or certain players will help no one. As a club, we will stand by them all, confident that they have the makings of an excellent side. 

“They need the encouragement of the many people, like the supporters and the chairmen who love this club.”

