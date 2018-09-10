Liverpool Set to Be Without Key Man for Another Month as Injury Concern Continues

By 90Min
September 10, 2018

Liverpool aren't planning to rush Croatian defender Dejan Lovren back to action, with the centre-back set to remain sidelined until the end of the next international break.

Lovren, who hasn't yet featured this season because of pelvic and stomach problems, has started running again and has begun working with the ball.

He is tipped to return to full training with the rest of the squad later this month but the club's medical staff aren't keen to have him playing again just yet. And, according to the Liverpool Echo, he could face another month on the fringes.

VI-Images/GettyImages

The player hasn't ruled out a return before the next set of international fixtures come around in October, but he isn't expected to be match fit before then and there are concerns he could quickly return to the sidelines if he plays too early.

The club are in no particular hurry to reintroduce the Croatia international to their lineup given the brilliance of Joe Gomez so far. The young defender appears to be forming a great partnership at the back with Virgil van Dijk and has given no hint he should be replaced, even if there's a healthy Lovren in the picture.

Meanwhile, the Anfield side have some big matches coming up. They will be facing Chelsea, Napoli and Manchester City within the span of a week, and the results of these encounters could be decisive where their prospects in both the Premier League and Champions League are concerned.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Given the tough upcoming fixtures, it would be in the club's best interest to keep Gomez in the starting lineup as opposed to rushing a struggling defender back.

