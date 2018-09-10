Mauricio Pochettino Eyeing Audacious Reunion With Rejuvenated Premier League Star

By 90Min
September 10, 2018

Mauricio Pochettinho is keen to bring Manchester United full back Luke Shaw to Tottenham Hotspur

In what has been an injury-plague spell in Manchester, Shaw finally looks to be showing why he was brought to Old Trafford having made a solid start to this season. His impressive performances have also earned him a recall to the England national set up, although his return was ended early after suffering a nasty collision.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Regardless, Shaw has earned his fair share of admirers once again, one of whom appears to be Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. The pair worked together whilst both at Southampton before they went their separate ways, and the Sun report that Pochettino is eyeing a reunion with the 23-year-old this summer.

The Englishman is currently in the last year of his contract at Old Trafford, although the report does goes onto state that Jose Mourinho is keen to extend his contract and tie him down to a long-term deal before the end of the season - so much so that they're preparing to double his wages in order to try and tempt him to stay.


Despite the heavy criticism Shaw has received from both the media and his own manager during his time with United, he has maintained throughout that the criticism only motivates him more and that he wants to prove himself to the United faithful.

Tottenham will definitely be keeping a close eye on how his situation develops and will be ready to swoop in should the chance present itself, whilst Shaw on the other hand will be keen to get back to full fitness after yet another injury set back at the weekend and help his United side get their season back on track.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)