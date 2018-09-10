Mauricio Pochettino Eyeing Audacious Reunion With Rejuvenated Premier League Star

Mauricio Pochettinho is keen to bring Manchester United full back Luke Shaw to Tottenham Hotspur.



In what has been an injury-plague spell in Manchester, Shaw finally looks to be showing why he was brought to Old Trafford having made a solid start to this season. His impressive performances have also earned him a recall to the England national set up, although his return was ended early after suffering a nasty collision.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Regardless, Shaw has earned his fair share of admirers once again, one of whom appears to be Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. The pair worked together whilst both at Southampton before they went their separate ways, and the Sun report that Pochettino is eyeing a reunion with the 23-year-old this summer.



The Englishman is currently in the last year of his contract at Old Trafford, although the report does goes onto state that Jose Mourinho is keen to extend his contract and tie him down to a long-term deal before the end of the season - so much so that they're preparing to double his wages in order to try and tempt him to stay.





Despite the heavy criticism Shaw has received from both the media and his own manager during his time with United, he has maintained throughout that the criticism only motivates him more and that he wants to prove himself to the United faithful.

Tottenham will definitely be keeping a close eye on how his situation develops and will be ready to swoop in should the chance present itself, whilst Shaw on the other hand will be keen to get back to full fitness after yet another injury set back at the weekend and help his United side get their season back on track.