Santi Cazorla Recalls His Best Arsenal Moments & Offers Hope to Injured Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Santi Cazorla has been looking back on some of his fondest memories at Arsenal, and would relish the opportunity to face his former teammates in the Europa League this season as a Villarreal player.

Cazorla, 33, left the Gunners at the end of last season after six years at the club, the last three of which were wrecked by injuries which could have threatened his ability to walk.

When he walked out for Villarreal on the first day of the league season, it was the first time he had played competitive football since October 2016.

Loved the story ⁦@19SCazorla⁩ . Worth more than the world cup medal you missed out on. Enjoy every moment amigo. https://t.co/kS5v7wqUsp — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) September 8, 2018

In an interview with journalist Sid Lowe, Cazorla revealed that he would love nothing more than a Europa League reunion with his old team.

"Meeting Arsenal in the Europa league would be very special," said the Spaniard.

Recalling his best moments at the Emirates Stadium, Cazorla said: "The FA Cups. I would love to have fought for a Premier League. We had seasons where we were close, but it wasn’t to be. It’s a club that has everything, that only needs a few little ‘details’ to compete."

Cazorla also lent his support to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, a former Arsenal teammate who is now at Liverpool. Like Cazorla, Oxlade-Chamberlain has been ruled out for a whole season with a serious injury.

"I'm following him, watching his videos, seeing his progress," said Cazorla. "When there are people who have long-term injuries, I try to make them see that a lot is in your head.





"[Injured players] have to try to help each other out and be able to offer that perspective that comes of having been through it. He’s a strong person and I am sure he will be back."

Steven Gerrard's Rangers are among Villarreal's group opponents in the Europa League this year.