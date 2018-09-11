Bolton Facing 12-Point Deduction and 2-Year Transfer Embargo With Club Set for Administration

By 90Min
September 11, 2018

Bolton Wanderers are set to go into administration, meaning an automatic two-year transfer embargo and immediate 12-point deduction after chairman Ken Anderson confirmed that creditors Blu Marble Capital Ltd have rejected his offer to repay a £4m loan plus interest.

In a statement published on Bolton's official website, Anderson suggested that the decision to reject the repayment, taken by Stuart Wilson and Michael Henson of Blu Marble, can only have been made for 'personal reasons' by the pair as 'their actions do not make commercial sense'.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

A report from The Bolton News revealed that when considering only debts currently due and outstanding bills, the funding gap for the next 12 months will be around £13m. The same report claims that Blu Marble are prepared to fund administration for 'several months' until a credible buyer is found. Anderson's view is that refusing the loan repayment will make that harder.

"As l understand it they are currently taking legal action against their own lawyers in respect of a negligence claim on the original transaction with Sportshield Ltd and are expecting to receive substantial compensation from the lawyers' PI insurance and this may explain their actions," Anderson said of Wilson and Henson.

"They will now need to fund the club administration going forward, which will take a minimum of three months and will automatically put the club in a two-year transfer embargo and a minimum immediate points deduction of 12 points.

"In my opinion, their actions will substantially reduce the value of the club in respect of any future sale and will make it far more difficult to find a future investor/buyer.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the three debenture holders who all agreed to make concessions in order to try and reach a settlement with Blu Marble, but unfortunately these were not accepted and they will all now play a major part in the administration discussions going forward.

"I will continue to do everything possible to help the club and have let the administrators know that l will do my best to assist them."

On the pitch, Bolton have started the Championship in good form and currently sit in early playoff contention after taking 11 points from their opening six games. The impending points deduction will ,however, send them to the bottom of the table with -1 point.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)