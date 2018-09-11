England faces Switzerland in an international friendly match on Sept. 11 at King Power Stadium in Leicester.

England, which finished fourth at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, is coming off a 2-1 loss against Spain in its first group stage match of the UEFA Nations League.

Switzerland opened its UEFA Nations League campaign with a 6-0 win against Iceland.

The last time the two countries met was at the 2015 UEFA European Championship. England won the contest, 2-0, and enters the upcoming fixture leading the all-time head-to-head series 16-3-5.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: None available in U.S.

Live stream: You can stream the match on ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.