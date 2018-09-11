How to Watch England vs. Switzerland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch England vs. Switzerland play an international friendly on Tuesday, Sept. 11.

By Kaelen Jones
September 11, 2018

England faces Switzerland in an international friendly match on Sept. 11 at King Power Stadium in Leicester.

England, which finished fourth at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, is coming off a 2-1 loss against Spain in its first group stage match of the UEFA Nations League.

Switzerland opened its UEFA Nations League campaign with a 6-0 win against Iceland.

The last time the two countries met was at the 2015 UEFA European Championship. England won the contest, 2-0, and enters the upcoming fixture leading the all-time head-to-head series 16-3-5.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: None available in U.S.

Live stream: You can stream the match on ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.

