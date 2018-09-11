England's Gareth Southgate Admits He Could Ask Jamie Vardy to Come Out of International Retirement

By 90Min
September 11, 2018

England boss Gareth Southgate has admitted that he could be tempted to ask Jamie Vardy to reconsider his decision to retire from international football and return to the Three Lions in future.

The Leicester City forward called it quits after the recent World Cup due to frustrations over a lack of game time in Southgate's system. The manager usually employs a single-striker formation and, with Harry Kane the main man in attack, there was little hope of Vardy getting regular minutes.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Southgate, though, has said that he would consider ringing the Leicester man up if needs be but is okay with the way things are going at the moment given the young, budding talent in his current squad.

“No [ask Vardy], not over the next few months because I think we have to invest in Marcus and Danny, Jessie [Lingard] and Dele [Alli], the younger ones,” the manager said, via the Leicester Mercury.

“If we get to the European Championship qualifiers and we think there is a situation where we feel Jamie would come in and play then that might be different, but I think in this period we are determined to invest in some of those younger guys.

“There aren’t many English strikers playing. There are obviously some older ones who have good goalscoring records at club level, but I am not sure that is the route we want to go.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

“We hope some of the younger ones will start to have games and develop.

“We always have to be mindful that the way we play we can play with a nine and then with Dele or Jessie as a number 10. We don’t necessarily need two out-and-out strikers.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)