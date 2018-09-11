England's Gareth Southgate Admits He Could Ask Jamie Vardy to Come Out of International Retirement

England boss Gareth Southgate has admitted that he could be tempted to ask Jamie Vardy to reconsider his decision to retire from international football and return to the Three Lions in future.

The Leicester City forward called it quits after the recent World Cup due to frustrations over a lack of game time in Southgate's system. The manager usually employs a single-striker formation and, with Harry Kane the main man in attack, there was little hope of Vardy getting regular minutes.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Southgate, though, has said that he would consider ringing the Leicester man up if needs be but is okay with the way things are going at the moment given the young, budding talent in his current squad.

“No [ask Vardy], not over the next few months because I think we have to invest in Marcus and Danny, Jessie [Lingard] and Dele [Alli], the younger ones,” the manager said, via the Leicester Mercury.

Jamie Vardy is definitely up there.

So is Ashley Young.

They were told they were too small to play professionall football, but kept on keeping on. https://t.co/XCWqqsIAq8 — Just Steff (@onlyonestef) September 11, 2018

“If we get to the European Championship qualifiers and we think there is a situation where we feel Jamie would come in and play then that might be different, but I think in this period we are determined to invest in some of those younger guys.

“There aren’t many English strikers playing. There are obviously some older ones who have good goalscoring records at club level, but I am not sure that is the route we want to go.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

“We hope some of the younger ones will start to have games and develop.

“We always have to be mindful that the way we play we can play with a nine and then with Dele or Jessie as a number 10. We don’t necessarily need two out-and-out strikers.”