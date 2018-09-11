English Starlet Given Permission to Accept Loan Offers in January After Benfica Frustrations

It has been a testing time for young Chris Willock in Portugal, as the ex-Arsenal man's transfer to Benfica hasn't exactly gone to plan.

Making the move abroad last summer, the winger chose a different career path to most of his peers. Hoping to try his luck in the Primeira Liga, the 20-year-old is yet to make his first XI debut for the Águias.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

With 34 B team appearances under his belt, Willock would be hoping to press on and challenge for a spot in Rui Vitoria's squad. Unfortunately, A Bola reports that the Englishman has been told he's not in his manager's plans this season.





The news publication also suggests that Willock had many an offer to go out on loan this summer. However, it is reported that the player feels if he were to do so, many would view his move to Portugal as a failure.

I want him in the A squad. He’s got plenty to offer. Unfortunately we’ve got everyone and the kitchen sink on the wing. Perhaps we convert him to right back? Sell him to Monaco for 15 mil after one match — 🇵🇹 Sergio Já Foste 🇵🇹 (@Sergio_R81) September 1, 2018

With the likes of Bournemouth, Huddersfield and Watford all interested, the youngster may be cursing his stubbornness over the last window. Benelux representatives Club Brugge and PSV were also said to be interested, and if he had chosen a move to the latter, a title chase and Champions League football could've been had.

Nevertheless, it seems as if Willock will be given another opportunity to spark his career into life when the January window rolls around. With all three Premier League clubs still interested, six months away from Lisbon could well fast track his development.

Chris Willock missed out on first team cup football at Arsenal to play for Benfica B 🧐 — 🤔 (@whatgap) September 10, 2018

Declining moves to Manchester City and Tottenham before settling on Benfica, the fact Willock has been denied any sort of entry into the first team is surely eating away at him. None to happy with his boss' decision, the Waltham Forest boy may seek a transfer home before too long.