Harry Kane Set to Be Rested for England's Friendly Against Switzerland Amid Burnout Fears

Harry Kane is set to be left out of England's team to face Switzerland on Tuesday, amid fears that the Tottenham striker could be suffering with burnout.

Kane has started 61 games for club and country since the start of last season, and England's progression to the semi-finals of the World Cup meant that he only got a few weeks of holiday before the start of the Premier League season.

England's dearth of attacking options becomes even more alarming in the absence of Kane. The other strikers in the squad are Danny Welbeck and Marcus Rashford, who have started just one match between them so far this season.

Gareth Southgate has admitted that he has to use England games as a way to give some of his players game time, which shows how few English players are playing regularly at club level.

Those who are playing week in, week out with their clubs must be protected, and Southgate has acknowledged that he doesn't want to upset Spurs by overworking Kane.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

"Harry falls into that category in which we have several players where we have to watch how much they play," said Southgate, quoted by the Mirror.

"We talked a bit after the World Cup about the demands of the modern player. Everybody has got to play a part in that but the clubs own the player and they have got to do the right thing for them."

Kane scored six goals for England at the 2018 World Cup, becoming the first English striker since Gary Lineker in 1986 to win the golden boot.