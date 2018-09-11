Kasper Schmeichel Hails Leicester's 'Statement of Intent' in Summer Transfer Dealings

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has broken his silence on Harry Maguire's highly publicised non-move to Manchester United.

United are a club close to Schmeichel's heart, having seen his father Peter between the sticks at Old Trafford for eight years. However, Leicester's shot stopper admitted that he is pleased with his current club's ability to hold off the Red Devils, claiming it signals progress at the King Power Stadium.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Sky Sports quote the Danish number one as saying this week: “It is a statement of intent from the owners. They want to keep all the best players. We are not in a position where we have to sell, we want to build and Harry is an important part of that.





“For him to commit himself for five years is a great sign. Harry has been top drawer since the first day. Harry has come in and was player of the season last season and this season he has carried on his World Cup form. He is a top class player and we are very lucky to have him.”

Schmeichel also spoke on other talent in the Foxes squad, including three England Under-21 internationals: “We have some good English youngsters, we have Demarai and Chilly and then James Maddison who has absolutely in no way looked out of place in the Premier League.

“It is always a difficult step up from Championship to the Premier League and he has just taken to it like a duck to water. I have been really impressed with all of them.

Excellent news for #LCFC. So that’s Schmeichel, Maguire, Ndidi, Vardy all signed up to long-term deals.



Talk about a spine 💪🏻🦊🔵 https://t.co/U7teqMP2M6 — James Sharpe (@TheSharpeEnd) September 9, 2018

“They have come back in great shape for pre-season and are going to play a big part for us not just now but in the future.”