Liverpool Given Fitness Boost as Reds' Brazilian Trio Left Out of International Duty

Liverpool have been given some good news ahead of this weekend's clash against Tottenham, with Brazilian coach Tite announcing a rotated side for Selecao's match against El Salvador.

Read Liverpool report that the trio of Roberto Firmino, Alisson Becker and Fabinho will be given a breather. With all three appearing in a 2-0 win against the United States on Saturday, Liverpool fans are sure to be joyous that each player returns to Melwood at 100%.

Thank you. Now send them home — Jameel Moreea (@JMoreea) September 10, 2018

It is doubtful that the start of Alisson Becker would've made much difference though, as the lowly El Salvador are unlikely to trouble Brazil's net at FedEx Field.

However, with back-up shot stopper Simon Mignolet pulling out of Belgium's squad due to injury, Jurgen Klopp will be happy to avoid any potential injury scares to his only fully fit goalkeeper.

The Brazil XI to face El Salvador! pic.twitter.com/AOiCJJawx0 — Brazil Football 🇧🇷 (@BrazilEdition) September 10, 2018

The main worry for Liverpool fans was Roberto Firmino, as their no.9 is integral to everything they do in attack. With more direct goal contributions than any other player since Klopp took over, the forward's influence shouldn't be understated.

Possibly not at full speed since his return from the World Cup, Firmino's winning goal against Leicester last time out may signal a switch in form. Up against a strong Spurs back-line on Saturday, the Brazilian will need to be engaged throughout.

Henderson’s a good enough player like, but he’s not a 6. Gonna take Fabinho to make half the fan base realise this. — Don Kopleone (@donkopleone) September 11, 2018

The last and most curious case is that of Fabinho. Eased in after signing from Monaco, the Reds are letting their defensive midfielder acclimatise to English life. Starting at right back for his national side against the USA, such versatility could soon signal a competitive club debut.