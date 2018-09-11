Liverpool Given Fitness Boost as Reds' Brazilian Trio Left Out of International Duty

By 90Min
September 11, 2018

Liverpool have been given some good news ahead of this weekend's clash against Tottenham, with Brazilian coach Tite announcing a rotated side for Selecao's match against El Salvador.

Read Liverpool report that the trio of Roberto Firmino, Alisson Becker and Fabinho will be given a breather. With all three appearing in a 2-0 win against the United States on Saturday, Liverpool fans are sure to be joyous that each player returns to Melwood at 100%.

It is doubtful that the start of Alisson Becker would've made much difference though, as the lowly El Salvador are unlikely to trouble Brazil's net at FedEx Field.

However, with back-up shot stopper Simon Mignolet pulling out of Belgium's squad due to injury, Jurgen Klopp will be happy to avoid any potential injury scares to his only fully fit goalkeeper. 

The main worry for Liverpool fans was Roberto Firmino, as their no.9 is integral to everything they do in attack. With more direct goal contributions than any other player since Klopp took over, the forward's influence shouldn't be understated.

Possibly not at full speed since his return from the World Cup, Firmino's winning goal against Leicester last time out may signal a switch in form. Up against a strong Spurs back-line on Saturday, the Brazilian will need to be engaged throughout.

The last and most curious case is that of Fabinho. Eased in after signing from Monaco, the Reds are letting their defensive midfielder acclimatise to English life. Starting at right back for his national side against the USA, such versatility could soon signal a competitive club debut.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)