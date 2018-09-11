Liverpool's Fabinho Backs Chelsea Star for Success Despite Difficult First Premier League Season

By 90Min
September 11, 2018

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has backed former Monaco teammates Tiemoue Bakayoko to return a better player if he is to get a second chance in the Premier League after a disappointing debut season at Chelsea saw him shipped out on loan to AC Milan in August.

Chelsea spent around £40m to buy Bakayoko off the back off a fine 2016/17 campaign for Monaco in Ligue 1 and the Champions League, while happily letting Nemanja Matic join Manchester United for a similar price.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

Bakayoko didn't reach the same level at Stamford Bridge and started only four Premier League games after January in what was a difficult season for the club as a whole.

"I don't think he struggled that much. I watched a few games and he seemed always good to me," Fabhino argued in favour of his ex-midfield partner while speaking to Yahoo! Sport.

"Obviously, in your first season in a new club it's always difficult and I wasn't expecting him to leave, but AC Milan are getting a great player," he added.

"I'm sure he'll be able to prove how good he is and show what he did at Monaco. I'm sure if he comes back to England he will be stronger and will show everyone what he's capable of."

Fabinho himself is yet to make an impact in England since a £39m switch to Liverpool.

The 24-year-old is curiously yet to play a single Premier League game and hasn't even been selected in Jurgen Klopp's matchday squad since the opening weekend of the season over a month ago.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Speaking last week, Klopp suggested that Fabinho has needed 'time to adapt' and has so far been left out because 'others are already used to it'.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)