'Meaningless': Spurs Fans Vent Fury as Son Heung-min Plays Yet Another International Game

By 90Min
September 11, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur fans have reacted on social media, over fears South Korean forward Son Heung-min could suffer burn out after a heavy workload in recent weeks.

Spurs' 26-year-old winger played the full 90 minutes for his country again, in the Taegeuk Warriors' goalless draw against Chile in Suwon on Tuesday.

Allsport Co./GettyImages

Having led the Korean Republic to Asian Games glory earlier this month, Son picked up the gold medal needed that allows special dispensation from two-year military service.

That has seen the North Londoners avoid leaving a potential cavernous void in the Lilywhites' squad for the foreseeable future, for a player who netted 18 goals across all competitions last season.

However, having again played a full compliment of match time for Korea, certain corners of the Tottenham fanbase are beginning to get twitchy that Son could sustain an injury or simply run out of steam after his hectic schedule of late, which included a World Cup less than three months ago.

After the club tweeted support of Son ahead of their game against La Roja, fans took to Twitter to express their concern:

Whilst some were in rare form, suggesting Son was merely staying in peak condition.

Post-game, the Spurs' twitter feed was again abuzz with barbed sentiment.

After departing north London last month to compete in a competition that would determine the next two years of his life, having become an Asian champion, Son returns to England later this week.

With Lucas Moura having seemingly grabbed his opportunity to shine in the absence of the South Korean with both hands, Son may have avoided one battle off the field in avoiding picking weapons for his country, but for club, the battle to win back his place in Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI is one that could yet present a more difficult task.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)