'Meaningless': Spurs Fans Vent Fury as Son Heung-min Plays Yet Another International Game

Tottenham Hotspur fans have reacted on social media, over fears South Korean forward Son Heung-min could suffer burn out after a heavy workload in recent weeks.

Spurs' 26-year-old winger played the full 90 minutes for his country again, in the Taegeuk Warriors' goalless draw against Chile in Suwon on Tuesday.

Allsport Co./GettyImages

Having led the Korean Republic to Asian Games glory earlier this month, Son picked up the gold medal needed that allows special dispensation from two-year military service.

That has seen the North Londoners avoid leaving a potential cavernous void in the Lilywhites' squad for the foreseeable future, for a player who netted 18 goals across all competitions last season.

However, having again played a full compliment of match time for Korea, certain corners of the Tottenham fanbase are beginning to get twitchy that Son could sustain an injury or simply run out of steam after his hectic schedule of late, which included a World Cup less than three months ago.

After the club tweeted support of Son ahead of their game against La Roja, fans took to Twitter to express their concern:

Hasn't the poor bloke played enough for his country lately? Might've well have done the military service.#givesonnyarest — Jonny Reene (@JonnyReene) September 11, 2018

Poor bloke, give the kid a rest! — Alex K (@AlexKalli) September 11, 2018

Whilst some were in rare form, suggesting Son was merely staying in peak condition.

I presume he's doing the Seoul marathon, 5 consecutive Iron Mans and swimming all the way back to London, just so he comes back in tip top condition — Ben Harris (@_Ben_Harris) September 11, 2018

Post-game, the Spurs' twitter feed was again abuzz with barbed sentiment.

We let him go to play in a tournament, they’re return is to play him for 90 mins in a friendly.... thank you South Korea — SpursGotLevyd (@SpursGotLevyd) September 11, 2018

90min in a meaningless friendly??? — Poché. (@SpursWhisper) September 11, 2018

After departing north London last month to compete in a competition that would determine the next two years of his life, having become an Asian champion, Son returns to England later this week.

With Lucas Moura having seemingly grabbed his opportunity to shine in the absence of the South Korean with both hands, Son may have avoided one battle off the field in avoiding picking weapons for his country, but for club, the battle to win back his place in Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI is one that could yet present a more difficult task.